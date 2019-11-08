St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Shares Down 3.2%

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 1,194,766 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a market cap of $53.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

About St George Mining (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

