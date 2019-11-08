Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price (up previously from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 712.83 ($9.31).

STAN stock opened at GBX 729.80 ($9.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a PE ratio of 40.10. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 560.30 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 676.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.04.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

