State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 175,900 Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.