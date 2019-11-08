State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 211,700 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 207,792 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 131,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 510,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

