State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.37 Million in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.25% of TiVo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TiVo by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TiVo by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

