State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.44 Million in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $27,473,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 41.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $41.81 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

