State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Acacia Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Acacia Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 453,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 104.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 30.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at $16,138,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In related news, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,736 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $176,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $4,959,948 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.