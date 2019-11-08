State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.28 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 428,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.34% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 65.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 177.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.