State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 390,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

