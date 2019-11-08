State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after buying an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after buying an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after buying an additional 1,897,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

