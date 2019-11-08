State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 62,542 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 225,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

NYSE:DGX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

