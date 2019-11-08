State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,557 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.