Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $12.27. Steel Partners shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 3,404 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 407,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,506,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

