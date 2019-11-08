Stephen J. Luczo Sells 100,000 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen J. Luczo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $276,450.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

