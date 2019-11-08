Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,762 Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFL. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 141,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 259.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

MFL stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $13.72.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

