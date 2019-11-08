Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

