Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 54,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 52.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.78. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $262.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $343,244.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock valued at $862,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

