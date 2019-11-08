Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,019,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

