Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 42,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,337% compared to the typical volume of 573 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $1,691,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

