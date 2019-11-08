Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,056% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,681. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

