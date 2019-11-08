Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sally Beauty Call Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,693% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $625,675 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.