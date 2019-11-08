Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,097 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,659% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,808,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,013. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after buying an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

