Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €74.00 ($86.05) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

SBS traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €66.50 ($77.33). The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70. Stratec has a 1-year low of €49.00 ($56.98) and a 1-year high of €77.60 ($90.23).

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

