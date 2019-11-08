Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Strategic Education stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $189.79.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $175.00 price objective on Strategic Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.