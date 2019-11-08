Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 16,000 Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.