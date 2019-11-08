Strs Ohio Has $31,000 Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 218,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

