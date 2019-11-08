Strs Ohio Has $90,000 Stock Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH opened at $15.71 on Friday. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

