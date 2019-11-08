Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,068 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Okta worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after acquiring an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $40,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $2,168,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 100,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $13,074,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,669 shares in the company, valued at $50,160,885.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,416 shares of company stock worth $43,301,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

