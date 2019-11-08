SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 761,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 75,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,748.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher acquired 19,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $43,061.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,726.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 360,270 shares of company stock valued at $759,548 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

