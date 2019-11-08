SunTrust Banks Boosts The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $26.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $150,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,385 shares of company stock worth $963,200 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.