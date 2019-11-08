Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.35. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

SGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $241.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.01.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

