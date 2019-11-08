Svb Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of 305.67 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,775,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.