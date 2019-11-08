Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Swisscom has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

