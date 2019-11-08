Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 141 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.59. The company had a trading volume of 364,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $157.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

