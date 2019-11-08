Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 587 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 577,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,156. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

