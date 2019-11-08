Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

