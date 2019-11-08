Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of TFI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.28. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,916. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

