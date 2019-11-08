TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Director Vance K. Opperman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

TCF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,182. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

