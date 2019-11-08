TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TTGT opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.74. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

In related news, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $335,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,963 over the last ninety days. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TechTarget by 262.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in TechTarget by 43.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.