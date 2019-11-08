TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA is benefiting from growth in services, banking and media ad categories. A stable paying subscriber base and higher rates are expected to drive subscription revenues. Also, the company’s acquisition of local TV stations including the Big Four affiliates are likely to aid top-line growth and improve cash flow visibility in the long haul. TEGNA’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Weakness in the automotive ad category is expected to hurt top-line growth. Lower advertising revenues in competitive broadcast TV industry are an overhang for the company.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

