Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $3.25 on Monday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

