Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.83% of Tenneco worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $889.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tenneco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

