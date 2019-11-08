Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of TDC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. Teradata has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after acquiring an additional 756,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teradata by 44.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 504,793 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,500 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

