Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.