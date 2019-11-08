Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after buying an additional 931,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.