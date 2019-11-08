Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 289 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.30.

NYSE TFX opened at $335.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,085 shares of company stock worth $25,152,672. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.