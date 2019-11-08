TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXMD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.65.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,253,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 216,144 shares of company stock valued at $606,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 788,467 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 3,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

