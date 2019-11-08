Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $112,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,801.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Timken and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

