TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMAC Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.46.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$3.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.65 million and a P/E ratio of -40.47. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$789,764.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,353.54. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 233,333 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,285,664.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,732,469.34.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

