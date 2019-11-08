Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,700 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total transaction of $2,067,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

